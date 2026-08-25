Porto and AC Milan will resume talks in the next few hours, both clubs looking to strike a deal somewhere between the asking price and the offer on the table. They still need to agree the conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy, as well as the final fee for the transfer. Those are not minor details, they are almost the entire basis of the negotiation. For his part, Gimenez is pushing to join Porto, with whom he has an agreement for one season at 2.5 million plus bonuses.





A definitive agreement could be reached at 20 million for the purchase option.