"I had already spoken with the club about the possibility of trying a new experience, I don't know if it will happen, I have to report there (to AC Milan) on the 29th and as long as I'm there I will give my maximum, always with respect for the shirt that has given me everything. I think it is a club that has helped me a lot in every respect, but in life you also have ambitions for other things and if it happens, I will consider the options, but I remain an AC Milan player." Rafael Leao's words on the Brazilian podcast Podpah mark a change in strategy from his public comments in May, just before the World Cup. The Portuguese forward is starting to realise the Premier League dream is likely to stay just that: no offers have arrived from English clubs, let alone Spain's biggest sides. AC Milan also share the decision to part ways in this transfer window, but the current market situation demands caution.
Translated by
Milan, Mendes is working with Fenerbahce on Leao’s sale: huge offer to the player, problems over the valuation
Fenerbahce step up the pressure
Fenerbahce mean business in their pursuit of Rafa Leao and have greater financial firepower than Galatasaray, who moved for the Portuguese several months earlier. Istanbul's yellow-and-blues are working on the deal with the help of Jorge Mendes, who Cardinale has tasked with finding buyers for the Portuguese. The figures put to the player are certainly significant: €8 million fixed plus €2 million in achievable bonuses, as well as another €2 million that are more difficult to reach.
Financial Fair Play problem
Financial Fair Play could yet block a deal between Fenerbahce and AC Milan for Leao. The Turkish club must work within strict FFP rules, even more so after signing Greenwood from Marseille for 40 plus 10 million in bonuses. Kartal's side have two options: sell a couple of players from the squad or try to negotiate with AC Milan over the €60 million valuation. All of it comes amid a thicket of agents and intermediaries also working in Galatasaray's interests.
Waiting for Leao’s decision
The first step, and a crucial one, is Leao's openness to Turkey. Small signs have emerged from the player compared with a few days ago, but AC Milan need a clear, firm and definitive green light before talks between the clubs can begin. Mendes is steadily weaving the web, aware that he also holds a winning card with AC Milan linked to the Saudi league.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting