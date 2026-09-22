Seven months without so much as the shadow of a goal or a decisive assist.





Ruben Loftus-Cheek still can't shake this difficult spell, despite first earning the full backing of Massimiliano Allegri and then Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has used him in all five league matches, three times from the start and twice off the bench.





As an attacking midfielder, the Englishman is playing in his preferred role, but he still can't give the team what should be a major asset. The issue looks mental more than physical.