Gimenez's father then explained why they chose Porto: "Santi is a very thoughtful lad. We look not only at the names of the teams but also at the manager, how they play, what attacking variations they have, what they can create, whether they play in the Champions League and how they play. There are so many factors that influence the decision to move to another team and, in reality, we took things as they came. We thought Milan would have been a great opportunity because, besides the fact that Santi grew up watching Milan, when he arrived at Milan, he forgot about the other teams and we set off for Milan. The truth is that for me Porto are a good step forward because they are a team who will compete in their domestic league, who will fight for the title, who will play in the Champions League and, to tell the truth, they have a really excellent squad"

He also reflected on Santiago's final months at Milan: "When he played, he played nine matches, but in those nine matches he kept playing despite the injury and did not want to stop because he was a starter. Santi does not take any medication, he was even taking Dosul (an antidepressant, ed.) just to play, because they had no other options and because the other strikers were injured. There are things that perhaps the world does not know, but I do. As for his performances, it may be that he did not do well or that he was not productive: in the first nine matches he played before the injury, he was actually a starter. When he returned from injury, the team suffered a huge collapse, going from first place to fifth. It is part of the growth process, it is not the end of the world. He is 25 years old, he has scored 99 goals in his career and in 12 Champions League matches he has registered 8 goals and 2 assists".