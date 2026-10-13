"Milan worry me more than Juventus do right now. I liked Amorim at Sporting. He didn't do well at United, but he's come here with great enthusiasm. I like it when he speaks and says 'I didn't come here just to coast along, I want to win.' We have to give him time, and I'm the first to give it to people like him. Milan are stronger than Juventus, and I'm convinced that over the next 2/3 months we'll see a different Milan, but time is cruel in Italy. The only thing I'd advise him to do is choose a path."





"Ramos? He's fantastic. He knows how to play with the team, how to link up with the rest of the attack and how to play on his own. If only they'd give him a decent ball now and then... Let's help the lad. To me, he's a fantastic player. I absolutely love him. He never complains. Having quality is one thing; covering 12km a match is another. He knows how to move and how to play football."





"In Italy, there was that useless Inzaghi who scored 50 goals a season, but Ramos is still better. There used to be a useless player who played alongside phenomenal players, but if I put Ramos in front of Rui Costa, Seedorf and Kakà, with Cafù and Serginho on the flanks, he'd score 50 goals too... but per match. I really like Pulisic, but does he play for his team-mates? No. Does Moreira play him through? No. Who's the only one who can play this poor lad through from 40 metres out now and then? Modric. Otherwise, is it Chukwueze cutting inside and crossing? On the other side, Estupinan? To me, he's a fabulous striker. Put him at Inter and he'd score 30 goals a season. We need to help him by putting more players around him who'll play for him."