Good news from Milanello, AC Milan's training ground: Rafael Leao has returned to group training 12 days after his quadriceps injury. AC Milan's No 10 will therefore be available to Ruben Amorim for the first match at San Siro, scheduled for next Friday against newly promoted Venezia, managed by former AC Milan player Giovanni Stroppa.
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Milan, Leao returns to training with the group and will be available to Amorim against Venezia: the head-to-head between Galatasaray and Aston Villa continues
He remains on the market
Leao has returned to training with the group, but his status at the club has not changed: he remains on the market, with AC Milan trying to find the best possible solution. Despite the positive attitude the Portuguese has shown since arriving at the training camp, the club have not changed their stance on a player they see as a possible disruptive presence in the dressing room.
Aston Villa pressing
Last night Aston Villa, with Jorge Mendes acting as intermediary, stepped up contacts with Leao's entourage. The English club want to strike an agreement with the Portuguese star first, then negotiate directly with AC Milan over his registration. There is still a gap between demand and offer, and talks will continue in the coming hours. Villa's offer stands at €6.5 million plus bonuses, well below the €12 million put on the table by Galatasaray. The English club have stayed in constant contact as they look for top-level signings to strengthen Unai Emery's attack.
Agreement with Galatasaray at 12 million
For now, Galatasaray have Leao's backing, with the player still waiting for the Turkish club to reach an agreement with AC Milan. The Istanbul side already have an agreement in place with the player on a four-year contract worth €12 million per season but they are still some way off in talks with AC Milan: the latest offer of €40 million, including bonuses, was not accepted. Turkish sources say Galatasaray will not give up on Leao and are preparing a third improved bid.
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