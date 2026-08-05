AC Milan drew 1-1 in the friendly derby in Perth, Australia. Amorim, watching from the bench, had some interesting notes on a side showing a different style of play from last season but still a long way from becoming a truly competitive machine. Nkunku, in inspired form, hit back for Inter after Dimarco's early opener.
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Milan, Leao creates and Nkunku scores: first notes from the derby for Amorim. Estupinan and Chukwueze flop
TOP
Cissè: in the first half, Loftus-Cheek moved well in the attacking midfield area, creating play and two potential chances on goal. He linked up well with the former Verona and Catanzaro man, with the pair constantly looking for each other and finding each other, just as Amorim asks. Alphadjocan play, keeps hold of the ball and has excellent ideas going forward. Apart from a few minor mistakes, also the result of less than ideal physical condition, Cissè gave the Portuguese coach some encouraging signs.
Nkunku: this new role just behind the centre-forward looks tailor-made for the Frenchman. When he can face goal, he makes the difference. His excellent movement won the penalty, which he converted with a powerful and precise finish. Christopher is shaping up for a leading role this season, and his understanding with Amorim is already at an interesting level.
Leao: inspired and dangerous, he sparked the best moves of the second half from his side of the pitch. His understanding with Ramos is natural on and off the field. Rafa, while waiting for news on his future, came on with the right mindset and does not seem overly concerned by all the talk about him that has been bouncing around on a daily basis over the past month.
Flop
Camarda: he loses the physical battle with Bisseck and barely gets a touch in the first half. He still has plenty of work to do if he is to play a leading role in matches of this difficulty. Amorim rates him highly and he will get other chances to repay the faith the whole AC Milan club showed in him when his contract was renewed.
Chukwueze: he still has to get to grips with the new role on the right, especially when he has to track back and mark his man, as he failed to do on the goal scored by Dimarco. Even with the ball at his feet, he creates very little. Not passed.
Estupinan: his marking is all over the place and Inter thank him as they break through down his flank for the temporary 1-0. He does not shake off the mistake straight away and Inter keep feasting down his side. The foul on Bisseck late on was ugly. He was supposed to go to Aston Villa and, probably, his mind is still elsewhere.
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