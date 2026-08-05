Cissè: in the first half, Loftus-Cheek moved well in the attacking midfield area, creating play and two potential chances on goal. He linked up well with the former Verona and Catanzaro man, with the pair constantly looking for each other and finding each other, just as Amorim asks. Alphadjocan play, keeps hold of the ball and has excellent ideas going forward. Apart from a few minor mistakes, also the result of less than ideal physical condition, Cissè gave the Portuguese coach some encouraging signs.

Nkunku: this new role just behind the centre-forward looks tailor-made for the Frenchman. When he can face goal, he makes the difference. His excellent movement won the penalty, which he converted with a powerful and precise finish. Christopher is shaping up for a leading role this season, and his understanding with Amorim is already at an interesting level.

Leao: inspired and dangerous, he sparked the best moves of the second half from his side of the pitch. His understanding with Ramos is natural on and off the field. Rafa, while waiting for news on his future, came on with the right mindset and does not seem overly concerned by all the talk about him that has been bouncing around on a daily basis over the past month.