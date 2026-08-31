Kostov is the latest gem to come out of Red Star. An attacking midfielder, born in 2008, he has been a regular starter for the past year and a half at one of Eastern Europe's biggest clubs. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have tracked him for some time, while Inter worked on a deal for him at length before failing to turn their interest into a decisive move. AC Milan are now the keenest of the Italian clubs, though more with next season in mind: the idea is to tie up a deal in the winter and bring him to Milan only once the season has ended. It's an ambitious, difficult project, but one with a good chance of succeeding.
Translated by
Milan, Kostov is the signing for the future: the Red Star jewel has convinced Amorim and the scouting department
Contacts with Kolarov
Kostov has started the season on the right foot, scoring three goals in as many matches in the Serbian top flight. The player's agent is Nikola Kolarov, brother of Alexander, Cristian Chivu's assistant, and AC Milan have been in contact with him for several months. They've been asking about the price and any potential developments: €20 million is Red Star's starting point. Not exactly peanuts.
The strongest since the days of Stankovic
Belgrade has no doubts about this boy's future. So much so that the club's sporting director, Mitar Mrkela, has made a heavyweight comparison, especially from an Inter point of view: "Kostov plays better football than any other player of his age, I don't know if in recent years, perhaps since Dejan Stankovic. At 17 he has already decided many important matches. He is an incredible player in terms of quality, and he is still growing. He has scored 9 league goals, provided 7 assists, and as a midfielder he contributes greatly in both the defensive and attacking phases. His numbers are fantastic, and I believe he will be another record transfer for our football".
Characteristics
At 18, Kostov is regarded as the best Serbian talent for potential. He can play short and long, has personality and releases the ball quickly. For Red Star's first team he has played several matches as a mezzala to make the most of his ability to burst into the opposition box, but he is naturally an attacking midfielder and finds his comfort zone in the hole. AC Milan have tracked him for a year and will settle their remaining doubts in the coming months before moving forward in talks with Red Star.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting