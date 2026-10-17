AC Milan moved early for Andrej Kostic , convinced of the potential of the Montenegrin striker born in 2007. Igli Tare, now a former member of the club, made the first move before Jovan Kirovski completed the deal with Partizan Belgrade months before the summer transfer window reopened: 3 million plus bonuses and a percentage of any future sale for the Serbian club. The youngster underwent a medical in Milan on 30 March just gone.

Initially, the Kostic deal looked like a way to get to Dusan Vlahovic because both players have the same agent, Darko Ristic. But AC Milan opted for Goncalo Ramos in the end, and the former Juventus player joined Besiktas.