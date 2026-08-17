Luciano Spalletti has made his stance clear: he wants two like-for-like players for every position, creating competition and pushing the level up across the squad. Juventus have been looking for a holding midfielder with presence and solidity to shield the defence, someone who can either replace or play alongside Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

For a while, Frank Kessie has been the preferred option, but straight after Amorimo decided to place the Frenchman on Milan’s list of players to be cut, Fofana’s agents contacted the Juventus hierarchy to propose the former Monaco player’s move to Turin.

Meanwhile, with Gatti and Rugani expected to leave, Juventus could also use a right-sided centre-back before the window closes and, according to Sky Sport, Fikayo Tomori is back on the club’s radar as he too heads for the AC Milan exit.