Cardinale's arrival at 9 o'clock at Milanello sparked an intense day, particularly on the transfer front. The AC Milan owner spent a long time with Ruben Amorim taking stock of the situation in depth, also in light of these first two weeks of work at Milanello. The Portuguese manager reiterated the need to strengthen the defence further, given that Fikayo Tomori will definitely leave the club in this transfer window because he is not part of his plans.
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Milan, Inacio remains Amorim’s preferred option to strengthen the defence: here are the alternatives
Inacio the favourite
AC Milan are already making it clear they will not shop in the bargain basement of the transfer market. After quickly solving the centre-forward issue with the hugely expensive signing of Gonçalo Ramos, the club must now focus on defence, where Amorim wants two additions. The first has already arrived in the shape of the Spaniard Gila, while the second is likely to be a Portuguese speaker: Inacio remains the new AC Milan manager's preferred option.
Signing Inacio is expected to cost around 35 million, provided Sporting Lisbon allow it. It is clear that a major sale will be needed. Leao, in that regard, remains in the balance and is the leading candidate to leave the squad.
The alternatives
AC Milan also discussed the situation of Tiago Gabriel: with Mendes. The Lecce defender is also admired by Napoli and would cost around €25 million. He could become an option. In recent days, AC Milan were also offered the Colombian defender Lucumi who has a promise from Bologna valid for this transfer window: he can leave for €26/27 million. Moves for Udinese defenders Kristensen and Solet are more distant.
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