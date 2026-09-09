Bondo joined Milan in January 2025 for around €10 million plus €2 million in bonuses. Moncada came up with the move and Fulrani completed it with Galliani, then Milan chief executive. A year and a half on, the Frenchman has almost become a 'burden' for the Rossoneri, who decided to put him on the market last summer with a valuation of around €8 million. That was too much for a player coming off a difficult spell at Cremonese, where he played little, also because of some physical problems. Warren turned down offers from the two Turkish clubs, Corum and Erzurumspor FK in Turkey, and also from MLS side San Jose Earthquakes, because he was waiting for a call from Europe's top-tier leagues. A call which, all things considered, never arrived.



