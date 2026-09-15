On Wednesday evening, unless there is a change of heart, Hutchinson will make his first start alongside Pulisic. Amorim trusts him and has already made clear he is in excellent physical condition despite arriving last in the summer transfer window overseen by Cardinale-Amorim. At last week's presentation, Hutchinson revealed that it was Amorim who pushed for his move to Italy: "I simply think the manager wanted me. I believe he spoke with the directors, they were also very interested, and it was fairly straightforward because I played against Amorim in the match against Manchester United. I think he was really impressed by me and said he needed a player in that position who was left-footed; he said I matched his parameters, so it was not too difficult. Since I arrived he has been helping me a lot, he speaks to me often: he has been really exceptional with me."



