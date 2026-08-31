Omari Hutchinson is a new AC Milan player. The attacking midfielder and winger joins from Nottingham Forest on loan with an option to buy. The Englishman arrived in Milan on Sunday evening and completed his medical on Monday. Amorim specifically wanted Hutchinson, who arrives just hours after Rafa Leao's departure was made official. The Portuguese forward has joined Galatasaray and, at least figuratively, Hutchinson will take over from him.
AC Milan completed the deal as a paid loan worth around €4 million (£3.5 million) with an option to buy. Nottingham Forest will pay the player's wages in full.