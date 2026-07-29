Under contract at Marseille until 2028, Hojbjerg is training with the French club with his usual professionalism. He has a strong relationship built on mutual respect with Marseille, and only a call from AC Milan could make him think twice: the former Tottenham player is flattered by the Rossoneri's interest and is waiting for developments. The chance to play in Serie A has appealed to him for some time, and it is no coincidence that his agent has been Italian for the past two years.