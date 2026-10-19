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Milan, here’s who Marcus Krosche is, the frontrunner for the Head Football role: all the talents he has developed

AC Milan

Here’s why Milan have chosen Krosche: he spots and develops talented players, then sells them for a fortune

Markus Krosche is Milan's top target to become Head of Football, with a final agreement now close. Eintracht Frankfurt's firm resistance stalled talks last summer, but the timing now looks right: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press ahead with appointing a new Head of Football, and the German executive is the strongest candidate. The 46-year-old has submitted his resignation and the German club have accepted it.

A financial agreement is in place between Milan and Krosche: what remains to seal the deal

  • Who is Krosche?

    Before becoming an executive, Krosche played in midfield. He came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a mainstay at Paderborn.

    Retiring as a player, he took charge of Paderborn's second team that same year, then followed former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.

    Leverkusen sacked him in March 2017, less than two years after he arrived. He returned to Paderborn as sporting director, beginning his third life in football. He took Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga, and in 2019 RB Leipzig called on him to replace Rangnick, with whom he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021. That year, he resigned with a year left on his contract.

    He joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where he spent four years building a project that delivered Europa League victory in 2022 and third place in 2025. In Frankfurt, he also showed an eye for talent, spotting players and selling them for a fortune.

  • Also important for outgoing transfers

    Krosche has become the Bundesliga's king of transfer profits. Take Kolo Muani and Marmoush: both arrived on free transfers before moves to PSG for 95 million and Manchester City for 75 million respectively. Ekitike cost more than 30 million to sign from PSG before Liverpool paid 95 million for him. Then there is Pacho, spotted at Antwerp and brought to Germany for 13 million before PSG paid 40 million for him. AC Milan lacked that knack last summer.

  • More talents unearthed

    His tenure has produced some notable deals, including Nkunku, signed for around €20 million and later sold to Chelsea for around €60 million. At Leipzig, he signed Dani Olmo for around €35 million and developed him into a player valued at more than €60 million. Dominik Szoboszlai is another: signed for around €36 million and sold on or valued at around €72 million. Ebnoutalib could be next. After a spell in Italy at Perugia, he was spotted at Elvesberg in Germany's second division. He cost €8 million and has already scored five goals in six Bundesliga matches, winning over Klopp, who has called him up to his Germany squad.

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