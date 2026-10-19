Before becoming an executive, Krosche played in midfield. He came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a mainstay at Paderborn.

Retiring as a player, he took charge of Paderborn's second team that same year, then followed former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen sacked him in March 2017, less than two years after he arrived. He returned to Paderborn as sporting director, beginning his third life in football. He took Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga, and in 2019 RB Leipzig called on him to replace Rangnick, with whom he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021. That year, he resigned with a year left on his contract.

He joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where he spent four years building a project that delivered Europa League victory in 2022 and third place in 2025. In Frankfurt, he also showed an eye for talent, spotting players and selling them for a fortune.