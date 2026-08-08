Amorim had already made it pretty clear in the press conference on the eve of Milan-Chelsea: the squad is too big and next week will bring the final decisions. Put simply: I will tell the players who is in or out of the project. In truth, he already did that on Saturday by leaving out both Tomori and Fofana: despite all the changes in the second half, the English defender and the English midfielder stayed on the bench. The message from the Portuguese coach was unmistakable: both will have to find a new club. Or rather, AC Milan will find one for them.