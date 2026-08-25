Milan, hard line with the outcasts: Tomori risks being left out of the squad list, the latest on Aston Villa and interest from the Premier League

For several days Aston Villa have been in talks with AC Milan over two deals in particular: the one involving Leao and, indeed, the one concerning Tomori. The two clubs seemed to be closing in on a valuation of 10 million plus bonuses, but in the last few hours the Villains have slowed things down because they are involved in the Ordonez deal with Club Bruges.

Almastadt, who has excellent relations with Aston Villa, will try to reopen contacts in the hope of getting it done. In the event of a negative outcome, AC Milan will continue to work on the English market with the aim of offloading a burdensome contract before the final gong of the transfer window.