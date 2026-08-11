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CM Grafica Gimenez Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan, Gimenez close to Porto: contact with Farioli. What is happening with Camarda

AC Milan
Transfers
FC Porto
S. Gimenez
F. Camarda

The Mexican striker is edging closer to a move to Porto, and AC Milan have begun the hunt for a new back-up to Ramos

Santi Gimenez's future is moving further and further away from AC Milan and ever closer to Porto. The Mexican striker arrived in Milan just 18 months ago, but his Rossoneri adventure now looks set to end. The Portuguese club have opened official talks with AC Milan to bring the former Feyenoord player to Portugal, and negotiations are moving quickly.


Early feedback has been positive and the two clubs now seem to have settled on a clear direction: a loan with an option to buy set at around €20 million. Porto are pushing hard for the deal, helped by the player's approval. Francesco Farioli, Porto's manager, has in fact already held talks with Gimenez, receiving the Mexican's full openness to a move to Portugal, as reported by SportMediaset. That is a major signal and could speed up negotiations that have already entered a decisive phase.


  • Agents at work

    Meanwhile, Bebote's agents are in constant contact with Porto to finalise the final details of the agreement and get the deal over the line as quickly as possible. The intention of the parties seems clear and, barring surprises, Gimenez could soon say goodbye to Milanello. The Mexican's possible departure, however, would inevitably create another need in AC Milan's transfer market. AC Milan could in fact restart their search for a new centre-forward, perhaps by taking advantage of the last opportunities available in the final days of the transfer window.


    If Gimenez leaves, behind first-choice striker Gonçalo Ramos there would in fact be only Francesco Camarda. A talent with a bright future, but one who could be considered still too raw to carry the burden of such a delicate role on his own over the course of an entire season. Portugal, then, is getting ever closer for Gimenez. And for AC Milan, a new battle in the strikers' market could be about to begin.


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