On the final day of the transfer window, Milan Futuro said goodbye to Jacopo Sardo and Kevin Zeroli: the former joined Pescara on loan with an option, while the former Milan Primavera captain moved to Sud Tirol on loan with an option to buy, but without a buy-back clause and with a 20% sell-on clause on any future resale. Long-term prospects such as Guernier and El Malick Cissè have stayed in the squad, along with players such as Vos and Balentien, who are looking to kickstart their careers.