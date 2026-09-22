On 25 May, in a joint statement, Red Bird confirmed the wholesale dismissal of the entire sporting and executive area. Giorgio Furlani, the former Rossoneri chief executive, formally remained in office until today. The company register extract now shows the Rossoneri club's new organisational chart, and the former chief executive's name no longer appears on the board of directors.
AC Milan
Translated by
Milan, former CEO Giorgio Furlani is officially out of the Rossoneri club
The composition of the new board of directors
This is the make-up:
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Paolo Scaron
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Massimo Calvelli
DIRECTORS
Gerry Cardinale
Stefano Cocirio
Randy Lewis Levine
Riccardo Stefanelli
Robert Jay Klein
David Castelblanco
Alfredo Craca
On X, lawyer Felice Raimondo explained: "The board of directors has now reached its minimum number: article 15 of the bylaws states that the board is made up of a minimum of nine and a maximum of 15 members, appointed by the ordinary shareholders' meeting".
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