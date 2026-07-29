AC Milan’s thinking over Fofana is more about opportunity because, in terms of his characteristics, the Frenchman’s game could develop within Amorim’s ideas. And this is precisely the point the former Monaco man wants to push, starting with the role itself: the No. 19 wants to play as the holding midfielder in a two-man midfield, which represents his roots and also his comfort zone. Since arriving at AC Milan, Fofana has almost never played in his ideal role, featuring instead as a forward-running midfielder, with the exception of a spell under Fonseca.