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Milan, Filippo Galli: "Berlusconi banned sweets and discovered Gullit, proving Rummenigge wrong at Inter and Tacconi at Juventus"

The former Rossoneri defender looks back on the glory days he shared with the president.

Filippo Galli looks back on his career at Silvio Berlusconi’s AC Milan. The former Rossoneri defender said in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: “The helicopters at the Arena – quite a risk. Incredible, fantastic moments. We set off from Linate’s VIP terminal in the morning. It was raining heavily, but there were so many, so many people. They were chanting and shouting slogans, with Cesare Cadeo presenting. There was a lot of joy and excitement, though some of us were frightened by all the commotion. A show was also planned, but it was cancelled due to the bad weather.”


"Berlusconi wanted to impress. He told us to forget the jokes and banter, that we were Milan and to focus solely on Milan, that this team was destined to win."

"Then we went to Arcore by helicopter. The first year was a settling-in period: there were new players and new ideas; some of us were a bit dazed."


  • "Did Juventus goalkeeper Tacconi say we’d need helicopters to make a getaway? Things turned out differently."

    "Inter striker Rummenigge said that buying lots of star players wasn’t enough to win; Berlusconi replied: ‘Wait and see’."


    "The president loved the details, including nutrition. In Barcelona, at the Gamper Trophy I believe, he argued with the coach and the doctor over dessert and banned it. But that day we discovered Ruud Gullit. Silvio told us: 'I’ve spotted someone from Milan'. It was him, and he signed him the following year along with Marco Van Basten and Arrigo Sacchi – a sensationally successful move. He signed him from Serie B; it was a huge gamble. Berlusconi often said they shared the idea of winning whilst having fun. He wanted to take Milan to the top of Italy, Europe and the world. We succeeded.”


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