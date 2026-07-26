Fenerbahce dream of putting together a front three of Greenwood, Muriqi and Leao. The first two targets are in place and now they turn to the clearly more difficult objective. Jorge Mendes has been working for days to establish contact between the Turkish club and AC Milan, while other Italian intermediaries are in touch with Leao to present the strength of the sporting project and the substance of the €12 million offer, bonuses included. According to what calciomercato.comhave learned, part of the Fenerbahce hierarchy will be in Milan to negotiate with AC Milan: the aim is to bring down the €60 million asking price of the club on Via Aldo Rossi.