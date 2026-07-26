Wednesday 29 July is a date Fenerbahce have marked in red on the calendar. Their place in the Champions League play-offs will be on the line away to Gornik Zabrze after the Turks won the first leg 1-0, and so will a strong chance of convincing Leao to move to the yellow-and-blue side of Istanbul. A place in Europe’s top club competition could influence the Portuguese player's decision, even if there would still be two more rounds to come, with the risk of running into 25 August. Despite denying they have submitted an overall €100 million offer involving the player and Milan, the Turkish club are preparing a mission to Italy in the very near future.
Translated by
Milan, Fenerbahce prepare their move for Leao: directors in Milan next week. Galatasaray are also in the race
Boardroom at Milan
Fenerbahce dream of putting together a front three of Greenwood, Muriqi and Leao. The first two targets are in place and now they turn to the clearly more difficult objective. Jorge Mendes has been working for days to establish contact between the Turkish club and AC Milan, while other Italian intermediaries are in touch with Leao to present the strength of the sporting project and the substance of the €12 million offer, bonuses included. According to what calciomercato.comhave learned, part of the Fenerbahce hierarchy will be in Milan to negotiate with AC Milan: the aim is to bring down the €60 million asking price of the club on Via Aldo Rossi.
Galatasaray’s first offer rejected
Fenerbahce are serious about Leao and have gone head to head with Galatasaray in an unusual, fiercely contested transfer derby. The Turkish champions had already made a verbal offer of €30 million for Leao, but it was immediately rejected. They will try again in the coming days once some outgoing deals have been completed. All the while, they are waiting for Leao to finally decide whether he is open to playing in the Süper Lig.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting