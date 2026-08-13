Cardinale will make it clear to Leao that they must find a solution everyone can agree on, and that it has to be black or white.

If it is goodbye (despite a transfer market that has so far failed to satisfy the Portuguese's desire for a change of scenery) it will have to come through an offer of €50-60 million that meets the club's demands.

If he stays, then his full reintegration into the AC Milan squad will have to be final, with clarifications needed not only with the club but also with his team-mates over what has happened in the last four months.