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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Milan, face-to-face Leao-Cardinale meeting scheduled for the start of the week: it will be make or break

AC Milan
R. Leao

The AC Milan owner wants to put an end to any possible controversy in a one-to-one meeting. If he wants to leave, Leao will have to present a valid offer.

Rafael Leao is not currently among the players Ruben Amorim considers surplus to requirements and available for sale. The Portuguese forward’s name did not come up in the meeting the AC Milan manager held today at Milanello with Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale, who again arrived by helicopter and left with clear ideas about the team’s technical future.

Still, the case involving the former Lille man cannot yet be considered closed and, consequently, one final formal step between the parties will be needed, a direct meeting with the ownership, to settle the matter once and for all.


  • Face-to-face scheduled

    According to Sky Sport, Rafael Leao will meet Gerry Cardinale in person at the start of next week. The face-to-face was requested by the head of RedBird Capital, the fund that controls AC Milan, to try to draw a line under the issue surrounding the Portuguese player's past statements, but above all his present and future.

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  • In or out? And on what terms?

    Cardinale will make it clear to Leao that they must find a solution everyone can agree on, and that it has to be black or white.

    If it is goodbye (despite a transfer market that has so far failed to satisfy the Portuguese's desire for a change of scenery) it will have to come through an offer of €50-60 million that meets the club's demands.

    If he stays, then his full reintegration into the AC Milan squad will have to be final, with clarifications needed not only with the club but also with his team-mates over what has happened in the last four months.



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