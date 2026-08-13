Rafael Leao is not currently among the players Ruben Amorim wants to cut and put on the market. The Portuguese forward's name did not come up when the AC Milan manager met Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale at Milanello today. Cardinale again arrived by helicopter and left with clear ideas about the team's technical future.

Even so, the case involving the former Lille man cannot yet be considered closed and, as a result, one final official step will be needed between the parties, a direct meeting with the ownership to clear the matter up once and for all. Leao will also not travel for the friendly against Manchester United, but the reason, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, is physical.



