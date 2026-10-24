Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Milan face a full-blown injury crisis ahead of Udine: Rabiot, Moreira and Gila stay at home with muscle problems

AC Milan
Serie A
A. Rabiot
D. Moreira
M. Gila
Udinese vs AC Milan

Milan, three major blows for Amorim: Gila, Rabiot and Moreira stay at home with muscle problems

Amorim and AC Milan face an injury crisis ahead of their match against Udinese at the Blue Energy Stadium. Rabiot, Gila and Moreira all had to stop during the final training session at Milanello. None of the three features in the squad for tomorrow's match.

  • The bulletin

    Milan face a selection crisis. With Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Chukwueze and Pietro Terracciano already out, manager Amorim will be without three more key players tomorrow in Udine. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila will not be in the squad.


    Adrien Rabiot: fatigue in his right calf
    Diego Moreira: fatigue in his left hip flexor 
    Mario Gila: Inflammation in his left ankle caused by overuse

  • Join the CALCIOMERCATO.COM WHATSAPP channel for live updates

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
UDI

UDI

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

MIL

MIL