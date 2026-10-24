Milan face a selection crisis. With Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Chukwueze and Pietro Terracciano already out, manager Amorim will be without three more key players tomorrow in Udine. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila will not be in the squad.





Adrien Rabiot: fatigue in his right calf

Diego Moreira: fatigue in his left hip flexor

Mario Gila: Inflammation in his left ankle caused by overuse