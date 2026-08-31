AC Milan's idea over Endrick comes from one clear observation: Real Madrid have a sensational forward line, but it is also packed. From Diomande to Vinicius, via Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Mbappe and Espi: plenty of arrows in Mourinho's quiver. The former Lyon man risks getting little, very little space, but that does not seem to worry either the player or Real Madrid in the slightest.





AC Milan and the other interested clubs have received a clear message: "Endrick is not leaving at least until the next winter transfer window." The young Brazilian striker wants to play in the Champions League in the Real Madrid shirt, convinced he can carve out an important role for himself.