Milan moved early for Andrej Kostic, convinced of the potential of the Montenegrin striker born in 2007. First Igli Tare, who has since left, and then Jovan Kirovski completed the deal with Partizan Belgrade months before the summer transfer window reopened: 3 million plus bonuses and a percentage of any future resale for the Serbian club, with the player undergoing a medical in Milan on 30 March.

At first, the Kostic deal looked like a route to signing Dusan Vlahovic because the two players share an agent, Darko Ristic. In the end, AC Milan opted for Goncalo Ramos and the former Juventus player joined Besiktas.