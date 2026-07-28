Diawara, who made 14 appearances in the most recent French Ligue 2 after becoming a regular starter in the second half of the season, will join AC Milan’s first-team squad, after initially being seen as a signing for Milan Futuro, and for Ruben Amorim he will be the first alternative to Strahinja Pavlovic. Once he has signed the contract, Diawara will join the squad on their tour in Australia.