Of the various loans arranged by AC Milan's management across Europe, David Odogu's move to Toulouse is the one raising doubts. The young German centre-back joined the sister club in the summer to gain experience and valuable minutes in a competitive league such as Ligue 1, but he has yet to play. Toulouse's place in the same RedBird network made the move look promising. Instead, Odogu has played zero minutes in the league, and manager Jens Bertel Askou does not count on the former Wolfsburg defender.
Milan, David Odogu’s loan to Toulouse risks ending as early as January: zero minutes played and the clubs are considering terminating the loan in January
Contacts ongoing
Oodogu has moved between the bench and the stands since the start of the season, missing out on the squad three times and sitting out the latest match against Strasbourg because he was feverish. The 2006-born player is unhappy with the situation and has reportedly already asked to leave.
According to the website close to the French club, LesViolets.com, in a report confirmed by Sky's German editorial team, AC Milan officials have held extensive talks in recent days with the leadership of Toulouse over the future of the defender born in 2006.
€6 million investment plus bonuses
Barring any surprises, Odogu will return to base. Milan will look for a new club for him for the second half of the season, hoping to find one willing to back a player considered one of the most promising youngsters in German football.
Milan cannot afford to squander the investment of 6 million plus 3 million in bonuses they made to sign him from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2025.
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