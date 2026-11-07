Oodogu has moved between the bench and the stands since the start of the season, missing out on the squad three times and sitting out the latest match against Strasbourg because he was feverish. The 2006-born player is unhappy with the situation and has reportedly already asked to leave.

According to the website close to the French club, LesViolets.com, in a report confirmed by Sky's German editorial team, AC Milan officials have held extensive talks in recent days with the leadership of Toulouse over the future of the defender born in 2006.