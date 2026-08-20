A complicated signing because of his status, given that he is City's captain, and because of the cost, with the fee around €60/65 million and the salary around €8 million net, but not an impossible one with Mendes pulling the strings in AC Milan's transfer market after the double arrival of Ramos and Moreira from his agency. Cardinale has now tasked the agent with finding the new defensive leader of the Rossoneri, the main topic of the marathon meeting that took place yesterday.