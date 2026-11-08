"I'm very happy. I want to show my qualities and prove I belong there. I'll give my all, as always." That was Cisse's reaction to his national-team call-up for the Nations League matches against France and Belgium. Alpha has earned his chance after a blistering start to the season.

His relationship with Amorim has been crucial. The manager has known when to be firm and when to offer encouragement, helping him improve day by day. The ticking-off after Milan-Ferencvaros had an immediate effect.