Milan, Cardinale wants a world-class management structure: here is Krosche, the leading candidate for the role of Head of Football

Before moving into the boardroom, Krosche played in midfield. He came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a club icon at Paderborn.

After retiring, he moved straight into coaching and took charge of Paderborn's second team in the same year. He then set off on a new adventure, joining former team-mate and manager Roger Schmidt at Bayer Leverkusen.

His spell there lasted less than two years and ended in March 2017, when Leverkusen sacked him. Back at Paderborn as sporting director, he began his third life in football. He took the club from the third tier back to the Bundesliga and in 2019 RB Leipzig turned to him as Rangnick's replacement. There, he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021 before resigning that same year with a year still left on his contract.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, he spent four years building the side that won the Europa League in 2022 and finished third in 2025. In Frankfurt, he also showed a sharp eye for talent and the knack of selling it for a fortune.