Milan, Cardinale wants a world-class management structure: here is Krosche, the leading candidate for the role of Head of Football

Markus Krosche became AC Milan's top target to fill the role of Head of Football a few days after the U-turn in talks with Ralf Rangnick. Eintracht Frankfurt's fierce resistance stalled a deal which, it should be underlined, was not at such an advanced stage. Now the moment appears more favourable: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press on with the appointment of a new Head of Football and the German executive's candidacy appears to be the most concrete.
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