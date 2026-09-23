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Milan, Cardinale wants a world-class management structure: here is Krosche, the leading candidate for the role of Head of Football

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AC Milan

Who is Markus Krosche and why he is so sought-after: AC Milan are waiting for him, Eintracht Frankfurt want to try to keep him

Markus Krosche became AC Milan's top target to fill the role of Head of Football a few days after the U-turn in talks with Ralf Rangnick. Eintracht Frankfurt's fierce resistance stalled a deal which, it should be underlined, was not at such an advanced stage. Now the moment appears more favourable: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press on with the appointment of a new Head of Football and the German executive's candidacy appears to be the most concrete.



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  • What Eintracht Frankfurt were saying

    Last summer, speaking to BILD, Eintracht's president and the club's supervisory board chairman, Mathias Beck, denied any contact from AC Milan for the German executive. He added that the executive would stay in Frankfurt at least until 2028, when his contract expires.


    "No one from Milan contacted us about Markus Krosche," Beck explained. "And we, as the main committee of Eintracht Frankfurt, after consulting Krosche, have no indication that he wants to leave Eintracht before his contract expires in 2028".


    Now, with his relationship with the fans no longer as strong, Krosche is less certain to remain at Eintracht Frankfurt and could push for a new professional adventure.

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  • Who is Markus Krosche

    Before moving into the boardroom, Krosche played in midfield. He came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a club icon at Paderborn.

    After retiring, he moved straight into coaching and took charge of Paderborn's second team in the same year. He then set off on a new adventure, joining former team-mate and manager Roger Schmidt at Bayer Leverkusen.

    His spell there lasted less than two years and ended in March 2017, when Leverkusen sacked him. Back at Paderborn as sporting director, he began his third life in football. He took the club from the third tier back to the Bundesliga and in 2019 RB Leipzig turned to him as Rangnick's replacement. There, he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021 before resigning that same year with a year still left on his contract.

    At Eintracht Frankfurt, he spent four years building the side that won the Europa League in 2022 and finished third in 2025. In Frankfurt, he also showed a sharp eye for talent and the knack of selling it for a fortune.

  • Also important for outgoing transfer business

    Krosche has almost become the king of capital gains in the Bundesliga. Just look at the sales of Kolo Muani and Marmoush, both signed on free transfers and then sold for 95 and 75 million respectively to PSG and Manchester City. Then there is Ekitike, signed for more than 30 million from PSG and later sold for 95 million to Liverpool. And Pacho, spotted at Antwerp and brought to Germany for 13 million before being sold to PSG for 40 million. That is the kind of quality Milan lacked last summer.

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