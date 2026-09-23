Markus Krosche became AC Milan's top target for the Head of Football role a few days after the U-turn in talks with Ralf Rangnick. Eintracht Frankfurt's fierce resistance slowed negotiations, which were not at such an advanced stage. Now the moment looks more favourable: Gerry Cardinale has decided to push ahead with the appointment of a new Head of Football, and the German executive's candidacy appears to be the most concrete one.
Milan, Cardinale wants a world-class executive structure: here is Krosche, the leading candidate for the role of Head of Football
What Eintracht Frankfurt were saying
Speaking to BILD last summer, Eintracht president and chairman of the club's supervisory board, Mathias Beck, denied any contact from AC Milan over the German executive. He added that the executive would stay in Frankfurt at least until 2028, when his contract expires.
"No one from Milan contacted us about Markus Krosche Beck explained. And we, as the main committee of Eintracht Frankfurt, after consulting Krosche, have no indication that he wants to leave Eintracht before his contract expires in 2028."
Now that his relationship with the fans is no longer as strong, Krosche looks less certain to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt and could push for a new professional adventure.
Who is Markus Krosche
Before moving into the boardroom, Krosche played in midfield, coming through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a flagbearer for Paderborn.
Then he moved into coaching. In the year he retired, he took charge of Paderborn's second team before setting off on a new adventure, following his former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.
That spell lasted less than two years. Leverkusen dismissed him in March 2017. He returned to Paderborn as sporting director and there began his third life in football. He took Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga and in 2019 RB Leipzig called him in to replace Rangnick, with whom he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021, the year he resigned with a year still left on his contract.
At Eintracht Frankfurt, he spent four years building a project that led to Europa League glory in 2022 and third place in 2025. In Frankfurt he also showed a sharp eye for talent and sold it for its weight in gold.
Also important for outgoing transfers
Krosche has effectively become the Bundesliga's king of capital gains. Take the sales of Kolo Muani and Marmoush, both signed on free transfers and then sold for 95 and 75 million respectively to PSG and Manchester City. Then there is Ekitike, signed for more than 30 million from PSG before being sold for 95 million to Liverpool. And Pacho, spotted at Antwerp and brought to Germany for 13 million, then sold to PSG for 40 million. It is something Milan lacked last summer.
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