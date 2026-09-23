Speaking to BILD last summer, Eintracht president and chairman of the club's supervisory board, Mathias Beck, denied any contact from AC Milan over the German executive. He added that the executive would stay in Frankfurt at least until 2028, when his contract expires.





"No one from Milan contacted us about Markus Krosche Beck explained. And we, as the main committee of Eintracht Frankfurt, after consulting Krosche, have no indication that he wants to leave Eintracht before his contract expires in 2028."





Now that his relationship with the fans is no longer as strong, Krosche looks less certain to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt and could push for a new professional adventure.