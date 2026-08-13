The Portuguese manager has now had a month to work closely with most of the players, between Milanello and the tour, and has drawn his conclusions. He has made it clear to the Milan owner and the club directors, Almstadt above all, which players he believes do not fit his footballing ideas.





The familiar names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, who are out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, the name of Christopher Nkunku has also been mentioned, with the player on the market just a year after arriving at AC Milan for €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave. The club are already working to find the best solution for a sale for these players who are heading out, so much so that they are not training and will not train with their team-mates and will not be called up for the friendly against Manchester United on Ferragosto. Other players could also be on their way out, including Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.