After a month working closely with most of the squad, between Milanello and the tour, the Portuguese manager has reached his conclusions and made them clear to the Milan owner and the directors, Almstadt first and foremost, about which players he believes do not suit his footballing ideas.





The familiar names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, all out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, Christopher Nkunku has also been mentioned, with the forward now on the market just a year after arriving at Milan for €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave, and work is already under way to find the best solution for a sale. Others could also depart, including Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.