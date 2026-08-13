The Portuguese manager has spent a month working closely with most of the squad, between Milanello and the tour, and has now made his mind up. He has clearly told the Milan owner and the directors, Almstadt first and foremost, which players, in his view, are not suited to his footballing ideas.





Among the best-known names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, who are out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, the name of Christopher Nkunku has also come up, on the market after arriving at Milan only a year ago for as much as €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave. The club are already working to find the best solution for a transfer for these players, so much so that they are not training and will not train with their team-mates and will not be called up for the friendly against Manchester United on Ferragosto. There are other players who could also leave, such as Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.





Over the past few weeks, both Loftus-Cheek and Musah have done enough to convince the Portuguese manager and will therefore stay.