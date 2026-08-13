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Milan, Cardinale-Amorim meeting: Fofana, Tomori and Nkunku out. Loftus-Cheek and Musah remain, Cardinale’s guarantee

AC Milan

Decisive day for the transfer market and AC Milan’s future: it is time for decisions, in terms of arrivals and departures.

Gerry Cardinale lands at Milanello by helicopter to decide Milan's fate. As reported in recent days, the RedBird chief arrived at the Carnago training ground to meet the team and the manager.



  • The time for choices

    Today brought the decisions Amorim had promised: there was a definitive decision on who can stay and who instead will have to leave AC Milan, as well as an assessment of the incoming transfer market, which stalled for a long spell after the arrivals of Ramos and Gila and now must restart in the final two weeks of August to give AC Milan their definitive shape.




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  • Outgoing and incoming

    The Portuguese manager said as much in his unveiling press conference: before making any decision, he first wanted to assess the players at his disposal for himself. Amorim has now laid out his ideas and decisions to the management team, but the final word still rests with Gerry Cardinale.

  • The list of surplus players

    The Portuguese manager has spent a month working closely with most of the squad, between Milanello and the tour, and has now made his mind up. He has clearly told the Milan owner and the directors, Almstadt first and foremost, which players, in his view, are not suited to his footballing ideas.


    Among the best-known names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, who are out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, the name of Christopher Nkunku has also come up, on the market after arriving at Milan only a year ago for as much as €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave. The club are already working to find the best solution for a transfer for these players, so much so that they are not training and will not train with their team-mates and will not be called up for the friendly against Manchester United on Ferragosto. There are other players who could also leave, such as Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.


    Over the past few weeks, both Loftus-Cheek and Musah have done enough to convince the Portuguese manager and will therefore stay.

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  • Incoming

    On signings, Amorim has been assured that Cardinale will buy the players the manager wants, regardless of how and when those outside the project are sold. Milan's transfer team are working on both arrivals and departures.

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