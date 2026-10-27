Milan, Bartesaghi’s time has come: Amorim changes his role, French rapper La Rvfleuze mentions him in his track

Amorim has thrown himself into life at Milan. He leaves nothing to chance and has asked his players to step out of their comfort zones. That goes for everyone, from the most experienced players to the youngest. He wants each of them to change something so that everyone in the squad gets enough playing time to feel satisfied. Playing Bartesaghi further forward on the left remains one of his most intriguing ideas. At Udine, he ran tirelessly and created chance after chance. Bartrsaghi has an excellent stride rate, a deft foot for crossing and excellent stamina, all qualities suited to playing a few metres further forward. Amorim could test that idea as early as Wednesday, when a Bologna side hungry for points arrive at San Siro.