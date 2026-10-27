"With La Rvfleuze on (music) production, the track hits hard, I’m on the left flank (like) Davide Bartesaghi". French trap/rap artist La Rvfleuze mentions the AC Milan academy product in his new track, casting him as an example of power on the left flank and a determination to make his mark. After some early difficulties, the player born in 2005 is now earning Amorim's trust. That early period proved difficult because the Portuguese coach, contrary to widespread belief, recognised the young AC Milan player's attacking ability but also saw defensive limitations. Those matter more in his original role as a left-back.
Milan, Bartesaghi’s time has come: Amorim changes his role, French rapper La Rvfleuze mentions him in his track
The technical and tactical evolution
Bartesaghi's development was one of the few positives from Allegri's tenure last season. The Livorno-born manager backed him and asked Tare, who has since left, to keep him in the squad despite considerable interest, including from abroad. There was talk of him playing as a left-sided centre-back, with his attributes seen as better suited to centre-back than left-back. Amorim saw entirely different potential in him and is trying him as an advanced wide midfielder.The test against Udinese gave him solid grounds to pursue the idea.
New career
Amorim has thrown himself into life at Milan. He leaves nothing to chance and has asked his players to step out of their comfort zones. That goes for everyone, from the most experienced players to the youngest. He wants each of them to change something so that everyone in the squad gets enough playing time to feel satisfied. Playing Bartesaghi further forward on the left remains one of his most intriguing ideas. At Udine, he ran tirelessly and created chance after chance. Bartrsaghi has an excellent stride rate, a deft foot for crossing and excellent stamina, all qualities suited to playing a few metres further forward. Amorim could test that idea as early as Wednesday, when a Bologna side hungry for points arrive at San Siro.
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