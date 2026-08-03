One thing is certain at this stage: the mood has changed. Leao is no longer the restless player from late May who wanted to leave AC Milan at all costs. The feeling now is that he is rethinking a future away from Milan. Yesterday, he posted a training photo in Perth and used part of the song "22 Meu Vulgo" as the soundtrack, with the lyrics: "Remembering the way you make me feel, if the love we had was real, then why would you go and leave? I thought about staying. I fell and got back up. I am fighting to stay focused. I admit it, I do not like to fail".

Today's Sky report showed the Portuguese forward laughing and joking with his team-mates, going through the exercises with a big smile on his face.