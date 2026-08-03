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Milan, Australian smiles for Leao: the Portuguese forward heading towards saying ‘no’ to Fenerbahce, what changes on the transfer market

AC Milan

Sky’s images show a calm, smiling Leao under Amorim’s orders: has the Portuguese changed his mind?

One thing is certain at this stage: the mood has changed. Leao is no longer the restless player from late May who wanted to leave AC Milan at all costs. The feeling now is that he is rethinking a future away from Milan. Yesterday, he posted a training photo in Perth and used part of the song "22 Meu Vulgo" as the soundtrack, with the lyrics: "Remembering the way you make me feel, if the love we had was real, then why would you go and leave? I thought about staying. I fell and got back up. I am fighting to stay focused. I admit it, I do not like to fail".  

Today's Sky report showed the Portuguese forward laughing and joking with his team-mates, going through the exercises with a big smile on his face.

  • Good understanding

    There seems to be a good feeling with Amorim and his staff. Leao likes the attacking football and the methods used in training. They are early signs and, for now, they do not say everything, but they open the door to a new possibility: Leao is under contract until 2028 and, today, the chances of him staying are higher than those of a sale.

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  • Towards the no

    With a month still left in the transfer window, that is an age in the market, and AC Milan remain focused on Leao's sale, unless certain conditions arise: a valuation of 50 million and a permanent deal. In the past few hours Leao has sent negative signals to Fenerbahce, who were preparing a second offer to present to AC Milan. The 'no' now looks definitive, while they wait to see what Galatasaray will do. For now, Rafa keeps training and smiling at AC Milan.

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