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Milan, Australian smiles for Leao: the Portuguese forward heading towards ‘no’ to Fenerbahce, but there is also Galatasaray - what changes on the transfer market

AC Milan

Sky’s pictures show a calm, smiling Leao under Amorim’s orders: has the Portuguese changed his mind?

One thing is certain at this stage: the mood has changed. Leao is no longer the restless player from late May who wanted to leave AC Milan at all costs. The feeling now is that he is rethinking a future away from Milan. Yesterday he posted a training photo from Perth and added as the soundtrack an excerpt from the song "22 Meu Vulgo", which goes as follows: "Remembering the way you make me feel, if the love we had was real, then why would you go and leave? I thought about staying. I fell and got back up. I’m struggling to focus. I confess it, I do not like to fail".  

Today's Sky report showed the Portuguese forward laughing and joking with his team-mates, going through the drills with a big smile on his face.

  • Good understanding

    There seems to be a good feeling around Amorim and his staff. Leao likes his attacking football and the methods used in training. They are early signs and, for now, they do not tell the full story, but they do open up a new possibility: Leao’s contract expires in 2028 and, right now, the chances of him staying are higher than those of him being sold.

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  • Towards the no

    With a month still left in the transfer window, AC Milan are still focused on Leao's sale, unless certain conditions are met: a valuation of 50 million and a permanent deal. In the past few hours, Leao has sent negative signals to Fenerbahce, who were preparing a second offer to present to AC Milan. The 'no' looks definitive, especially with the yellow-blues advancing in talks for Sarr of Crystal Palace, while they wait to see what Galatasaray will do.

    As written by Milan News, the yellow-reds would be a more attractive destination for Leao, who is very good friends with Osimhen and has therefore not closed the door on that possibility. For now, though, Rafa is training and smiling with AC Milan.

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