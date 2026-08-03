One thing is certain at this stage: the mood has changed. Leao is no longer the restless player from late May who wanted to leave AC Milan at all costs. The feeling now is that he is rethinking a future away from Milan. Yesterday he posted a training photo from Perth and added as the soundtrack an excerpt from the song "22 Meu Vulgo", which goes as follows: "Remembering the way you make me feel, if the love we had was real, then why would you go and leave? I thought about staying. I fell and got back up. I’m struggling to focus. I confess it, I do not like to fail".

Today's Sky report showed the Portuguese forward laughing and joking with his team-mates, going through the drills with a big smile on his face.