Milan, an Italian club are thinking about Rafael Leao. Galatasaray are not giving up: the latest

Leao, who missed the match in Poland against Manchester United with muscle fatigue, still looks set to leave, but AC Milan have no intention of letting him go on the cheap. He will move only under certain conditions. The fee to buy out his registration has dropped since the start of the summer, from €55-60 million to €45 million, but there are no offers on the table at the moment. According to Mattia Moretto, the Portuguese player has received approaches from an Italian club, with the rumours about Fiorentina denied, but for now the forward is closing the door on a move to Serie A. And not only because of the costs.