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Grafica Amorim Milan 2026Calciomercato

Translated by

Milan, Amorim: "We have signed many top players. Tomori reinstated because Gabbia got injured"

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim, AC Milan manager, previews the match against Juventus in the usual pre-match press conference

Ruben Amorim stepped into the press room convinced he can build on a strong start to the league campaign with back-to-back wins against Torino and Venezia. The Portuguese manager previewed the clash against Juventus in these terms.


Do you recognise yourself in the portrait your players paint of you?
"I try to, because off the pitch they are human beings and I am the leader of that dressing room. It is my job to help my players, but on the pitch we have to work hard, there is no other way. We have to do it well to win matches and trophies. I am very demanding in the gym and on the pitch. Off it, though, I am a guy who wants to help them, as well as their families". 

  • On Tomori and the transfer market

    This is a particular eve of the game, it is your first Juventus-Milan: what do you make of the team? Why have you brought Tomori back into the squad?
    "I speak to Cardinale and Calvelli every day, so it is normal to have them here. Maybe not for you, but for me it is. I am very satisfied with the transfer window. We have new players who are top-level and who will help us during the season, but also in the future. That is our objective. I also want to spend some time on how AC Milan work: everyone has to be aligned on certain players to sign. If someone is not aligned, we do not sign that player. We spend more time thinking so that the decision taken is the best one. And this summer we were aligned. Tomori? We have had a problem with Gabbia, we do not know how long it will last. It is a bit similar to the situation in pre-season with Gila. If we look at our schedule, we have to play four matches in 10 players, which is why I want us to be prepared for any eventuality. Tomori is still an excellent player. I saw in training that he was working well. The priority for me is the team, and at that moment I thought the best choice was to reintegrate him into the squad". 


    What mark do you give AC Milan's transfer window? Do you still believe that in attack there would not be a player to partner Camarda and Ramos?
    "Everyone gives marks. Mine? 10. My players are the best in the world, because all those we have brought into the squad are perfect for this path. Naturally we can also think about different characteristics, but I think we have to give Camarda room. We can also play with the three players who can rotate. At times, changing the characteristics of the forwards can help us. There is no team in the world that has every characteristic for every position during the season. We will use Camarda. Then it obviously depends on the matches: if we win, everything will be okay, whereas if we lose, some problem will arise. But I am happy with my team".

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  • On Rabiot, Moreira and Chivu

    Do you think the time has come to start Rabiot and Moreira?
    "We’ll see. I won’t tell you tomorrow’s starting XI today. It is also important, with the rotations we have in the squad, to keep to ourselves who will start tomorrow. Moreira has had two weeks of training. He is better prepared than he was last week. He is an option, just like Rabiot, in two positions. So we’ll see what our starting XI will be". 


    How do you respond to Chivu, who says Juventus-Milan is not a title showdown?
    "Nothing. I’m focused on our match. If we win tomorrow we will be top of the table together with others. I’m focused on us, on the work that needs to be done. So I have nothing to say about it". 

    How are you experiencing this first big match in Italy?
    "I think it depends on the pressure you put on yourself. You have to win every match, so I don’t think the big matches are more important than the others. During pre-season we didn’t win some matches and the pressure was already there. At big clubs there are always big matches. It will be a good test to understand whether we have improved compared to last week, also because we will face a great team and a great manager away from home. I’m excited, I think my team are ready. I am ready. It will be a normal working day for me and I’m excited by the idea of seeing my team tomorrow". 


    Do you think you can use Chivu’s words to spur the team on? Do you see Moreira more as a wide player and in the attacking midfield role?
    "I see Moreira as a wing-back, but there will be matches where he can play further forward or alongside Chukwueze. We have many players to rotate. On Chivu’s words: for me, if we need those words to motivate ourselves at Milan, there is something wrong with us. In recent years we have finished in league positions that tell us we have to work hard. We have a lot of work to do, to honour our fans and bring the club back to the level it deserve. We do not need Chivu’s words to motivate us. The most important thing is that I see Milan, and for me it is the best club in the world, but in 20 years we have won 0 Coppa Italia titles and 2 Serie A titles. Something is wrong, we know that. We have a lot to do, we have to work and reach our objectives in time. I’m not interested in what Chivu or anyone else says. But we have to focus on why over the years Milan have not been Milan. For this reason it is better to focus on our team, and we must not care about what others say. We are working to bring the team back to the level it deserve". 


  • On the calendar

    In your view, are you improving in defence? Have you studied carefully the fixture list that awaits you, and do you think it is normal?
    "I have never had such a congested run of matches in my career, not even in the Premier League. It will be difficult, but we can also give certain players a breather. We will rotate, which is why we will have all these players available. It is important for me to watch these players until January, and then we will properly understand what will happen. The defence? For me, against Torino we controlled transitions better, against Venezia less so. We have to stay focused in every match. We have major problems in defence when we lose the ball, not in organising the defence. We have worked a lot this week, and then I have centre-backs like Pavlovic and Mario (Gila, ed.) who think they are No 10s. I was not satisfied with the match against Venezia, and we have to do better against top teams like Juventus". 

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