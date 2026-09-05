Do you think the time has come to start Rabiot and Moreira?

"We’ll see. I won’t tell you tomorrow’s starting XI today. It is also important, with the rotations we have in the squad, to keep to ourselves who will start tomorrow. Moreira has had two weeks of training. He is better prepared than he was last week. He is an option, just like Rabiot, in two positions. So we’ll see what our starting XI will be".





How do you respond to Chivu, who says Juventus-Milan is not a title showdown?

"Nothing. I’m focused on our match. If we win tomorrow we will be top of the table together with others. I’m focused on us, on the work that needs to be done. So I have nothing to say about it".

How are you experiencing this first big match in Italy?

"I think it depends on the pressure you put on yourself. You have to win every match, so I don’t think the big matches are more important than the others. During pre-season we didn’t win some matches and the pressure was already there. At big clubs there are always big matches. It will be a good test to understand whether we have improved compared to last week, also because we will face a great team and a great manager away from home. I’m excited, I think my team are ready. I am ready. It will be a normal working day for me and I’m excited by the idea of seeing my team tomorrow".





Do you think you can use Chivu’s words to spur the team on? Do you see Moreira more as a wide player and in the attacking midfield role?

"I see Moreira as a wing-back, but there will be matches where he can play further forward or alongside Chukwueze. We have many players to rotate. On Chivu’s words: for me, if we need those words to motivate ourselves at Milan, there is something wrong with us. In recent years we have finished in league positions that tell us we have to work hard. We have a lot of work to do, to honour our fans and bring the club back to the level it deserve. We do not need Chivu’s words to motivate us. The most important thing is that I see Milan, and for me it is the best club in the world, but in 20 years we have won 0 Coppa Italia titles and 2 Serie A titles. Something is wrong, we know that. We have a lot to do, we have to work and reach our objectives in time. I’m not interested in what Chivu or anyone else says. But we have to focus on why over the years Milan have not been Milan. For this reason it is better to focus on our team, and we must not care about what others say. We are working to bring the team back to the level it deserve".



