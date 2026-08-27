AC Milan return to San Siro for Friday's early kick-off against Venezia after opening with a win away to Torino, thanks to goals from Cisse and Rabiot. Ruben Amorim looked ahead to the clash with the Lagunari and also answered questions on the transfer market: "I believe we need to improve the team’s mechanisms and stability. We have to prepare it so that everyone is involved. It is impossible to be competitive if the same players always play: to win trophies you have to know how to change. In Serie A the opponents change from week to week in terms of their characteristics. It is important to rotate with this in mind too.”
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Milan, Amorim: “Tomori, Fofana and Gimenez are good players but it is impossible for them to return to the project”
On Leao and the three players out of the squad
The transfer window is about to close. Are you happy that this is the last match with the market still open, and can you give us an update on Leao and Ricci?
"I'm very happy with the squad. I don't know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window. Leao is not ready to be called up, he has trained only once and he will not be involved in the match. We have to wait five days for the end of the transfer window. If someone arrives, it is because they will be able to help us both in the present and in the future. I will try to choose the best players for tomorrow's match. At the end of the transfer window, we will talk about our squad."
Is it a definitive decision on Tomori, Fofana and Gimenez, or could they be reintegrated?
"It is not that they are not excellent players and excellent men, but it is impossible to train with 27 players available. We, as a club, have to allow them to do their work in the best way possible. The transfer window is open, but my focus is on Venezia."
Don't you think the squad is short in some positions?
"I think we have to stay focused on the match. There are many players and young players who need minutes. We cannot think of solving all the problems in a single transfer window. It will take time to put everything right. Then there could be some surprises. Today everyone wants things quickly, but I think some things take time. And there could be some surprises, as happened with Cisse. Now, everything we do will have an impact on the future and it takes calm, patience and perhaps, I repeat, there will be some surprises."
If Leao were to stay, is he a player you could count on or would he return to the group with Fofana, Tomori and Gimenez?
"We can talk about that in five days. It is difficult to talk about individual situations. I understand what you are asking me, but in the next press conference I will tell you everything about the transfer window. Leao is a very strong player and, if he is in the right mindset, he can play for any team in the world. Sometimes, in football, there comes a moment when you have to move elsewhere. We still have not talked about Venezia, about how they play, that they are a team who did very well last year in Serie B. I am focused on my first match at San Siro."
On Leao and Rabiot's renewal
What kind of impact are you expecting tomorrow at San Siro and what sort of Venezia are you expecting?
"I think it will be a special day for me. I will feel the responsibility of being AC Milan's manager, but I also want to enjoy the moment. I am expecting a difficult match. We saw the match against Lecce and showed the players a lot of images that go beyond the result against Lecce. There will be a bit of tension, but we have to be intelligent, humble, willing to press and run a lot, and manage possession well. They will come and press us man-to-man all over the pitch. What struck me, watching the opening round of matches, is that we have to sell the product of Italian football better because there are many good managers and there is good quality in the product. Venezia will come here without the pressure of the result, which will all be on us. We will have to think when we have the ball, even if our fans will want an AC Milan who dominate the game. But we have to be humble and intelligent in the way we do it."
How do you want to change the thinking around your AC Milan?
"As for my position on how I look at matches, I do not know why I do it. I would prefer people not to consider us among the favourites to win the Serie A title. We have to play matches without lowering our performance level too much. We need consistency in our performances. We need time to grow. I think one match changes nothing, because a team can play well and then may not do so. We have to find that consistency by playing well every week. When I see my team in training, I find that we work well and there is a lot of commitment from the players. Only in this way can we improve and, to do that, all the players must feel part of the project. And to sell the product better, you have to play good football."
How important is Rabiot and when did he want to stay at AC Milan?
"I did not know him before arriving here, but Adrien is a crucial player for our project. We wanted to keep him and if there is the possibility, his contract should be renewed. He knows that. He is a great professional and has an impressive desire to learn. He helps his team-mates a lot during training. He played in Turin after only three training sessions, yet he was decisive. He is still a long way from his best form."
On Maignan and the problems against the smaller sides
How did you find Maignan after an intense summer for him?
"One thing I have learned is that I have to see things with my own eyes to assess them properly. I have spoken to him. He is a player involved in this project and he is a leader. He is very strong on the details, he demands respect and we want him to stay here. I see him happy with the new goalkeeping coach. I know there has been a lot of talk about him on social media. In training, he behaves like a leader and that leads me to think he is very happy here."
Last year AC Milan lost their first game at San Siro against Cremonese and the problem was repeated throughout the rest of the league season. Have you understood the reason for those difficulties and, with regard to the team, have you changed anything to prevent the problem from happening again?
"For me that is the focus. You cannot pay attention to details in the big matches and then not have the same focus against opponents people think are more within reach. I do not know whether it was a problem of humility or not, I was not there. We cannot see one team, for example, against Inter and a different one against another opponent. If we stay concentrated, we can win against anyone. If we are not always like that, we can also lose against a Serie B team. We have to think our next opponent is always the strongest team in the world."
How is Pulisic? Will we see Rabiot more as a midfielder or as an attacking midfielder?
"Pulisic is coming back from an injury and will not start. We will see whether he can play some minutes. On Rabiot, I can say he will be able to play both as a midfielder and as an attacking midfielder. It will depend on what we want from the match. It will depend on which players are available. I know he is used to playing in the middle. As an attacking midfielder he did very well when he was at Marseille. He is very intelligent, has a shot from distance and reads situations very well, as seen in the goal in Turin."
What are the pairings out wide in this AC Milan side?
"Diego Moreira can play both with Chukwueze and in place of him. If Chukwu were to be unavailable, with Moreira we have brought in a player who will not alter the team's identity. There will be matches in which we will play with two very attacking wide players. If we come up against a four-man midfield, Bartesaghi can drop back into our defensive line. We will see."
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