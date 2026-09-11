Amorim spent a full hour in his press conference and tackled several big topics head-on. Amorim would rather work with his players on the training pitch than make public statements, but he does not duck questions. He takes them on, even if that means taking calculated risks. The Portuguese manager, though, first wanted to pay tribute to Rino Gattuso, calling him a legend: "Gattuso is an AC Milan legend:
talent
is not everything. The passion he had is something we must rediscover in our club. It has been lacking in recent years and it must be shown on the pitch. With passion and commitment, several problems can be overcome".