"He is an intelligent manager. That is how it has to be done. A saying I like goes: you have to make wine with the grapes you have," Capello declared straight away. The first step is clear: Amorim, who has always been opposed to fielding a settled starting XI, will try to cut down on rotation and experiments in the coming matches such as those involving Loftus-Cheek, Estupinan and Terracciano who, for different reasons, are not able to add value to this team. The idea is to build a backbone of five or six players who can give the team tactical guarantees and leadership, especially in moments of uncertainty.





Another option under consideration involves changes to the 3-4-2-1 system, which demands players with precise characteristics. The main tweaks should come in midfield and the attacking midfield area, where only Pulisic knows how to operate both in the half-spaces and with runs in behind. The first adjustment could be a search for greater width, with Moreira on one side and Saelemaekers and Pulisic, in effect, closer to Ramos but starting wider than in the current set-up. The international break will come at the right time. Amorim will have three weeks to assess with his staff which path to take to get the best out of the team and collect as many points as possible until the winter transfer window, when Cardinale intends to intervene to complete the work begun last summer.







