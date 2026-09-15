The trip to the Olimpico against Lazio is now done, and AC Milan can turn to the Europa League. Benfica are first up, with former Manuel Rui Costa at the helm, which makes it a special fixture for several Rossoneri players. Ruben Amorim previewed the match in the usual pre-match press conference: "It is a fundamental opportunity, it is the first Europa League match. We cannot wait to get started. We know about the two Champions League finals. Rui Costa is Benfica's president but an important reference point for Benfica. I also have a past at Benfica but I am here to win. It is a particular match because it is the first in the Europa League."
Translated by
Milan, Amorim: “Hutchinson is ready to play. Modric? It was said that Moreira was not ready, a week later we are saying that he is our hero”
On the ultimate goal and on Benfica
In 2025 you reached the final with Manchester United, so you know the competition. What is the objective? At least to reach the final?
"We are talking about a competition and the objective is obviously to win. Our objective is to go all the way, there are many competitive teams: the difference comes from being able to rely on a squad worthy of the name. If the motivation is there, I think you can win any competition and any match, remembering that there is only one objective: to win."
After Lazio v AC Milan, what reflections did you make with your staff for tomorrow's line-up?
"Against Lazio there was a change in attitude from one half to the other: I made my evaluations, it is not just about two or three names, there was a different attitude. I am not someone who always keeps the same XI. There was a change in the general attitude. We must also consider that we are in a period in which we have to manage several matches, so we are thinking not only about Benfica, but also about Lecce. In any case, against Lazio it was a question of attitude."
There was talk in recent months about the possibility of you coaching Benfica, can you confirm it?
"I had clear ideas. There was the possibility that I would go back to work in Portugal, but I decided against it. If I had received a call from a Portuguese club I would have said no. Then AC Milan called me and I could not say no. I would not have returned to Portugal, I chose AC Milan and I am happy with this important decision."
On Modric
On Modric:
"To make Luka feel comfortable in a match, we need to keep possession for long spells. Off the top of my head, I can think of perhaps seven misplaced passes without any kind of pressure, where we lost the ball and turned the game into a continuous end-to-end battle. And that is not the kind of game Luka should be playing. So if we want to field a player like Luka, because we want him in certain game situations and in certain matches, we need someone who is capable of thinking very well with the ball at his feet. That is the idea when Luka plays. But we could also see, and it is curious how everyone has a definitive opinion on players from week to week, that only a week ago, against Juventus, people were saying that Moreira was not ready, had played badly and had not managed to produce anything. A week later we are saying that Moreira is Milan's hero. That is football. I will not draw any hasty conclusions about Luka's performance. First of all, because he has already won the Ballon d'Or and I know how much he is worth, and then because I know that every match has its own story. I do not know if he will play tomorrow, but Luka is an important player in our squad who will help us over the course of the season. So I do not make definitive judgments on players from week to week: I know what they are worth and I try to manage each of their moments."
On Hutchinson:
"He is ready to play. He can start. We will see tomorrow, I do not want to reveal the starting XI because Marcus is definitely watching the press conference and he is very intelligent, so he is an option. I will not say anything else about the starting XI, but Hutchinson is fit and available."
Are you following what Marco Silva's Benfica are doing? Can they win the Europa League?
"Benfica can win any match, because they have a great coach and because they have the players to do it. What I used to say in Portugal, I say in exactly the same way here in Italy as well. I think Portuguese clubs are sometimes given a responsibility they should not have, since they do not have the same conditions as other clubs and, specifically, Italian ones. And by saying that I am placing even more responsibility on my own side, but it is what I have always said in Portugal and it is what I say now. However, looking at the coach, looking at the team and the rotation that can sometimes be done in the Portuguese league, it is possible if everything goes the right way. I see a Benfica side that are clearly very strong, with a very clear identity and entirely capable of winning the league. As for the Europa League, however, it must be understood that the main responsibility cannot fall on Portuguese clubs. I know how people sometimes talk in Portugal about Portuguese teams, claiming that they have to win every match in Europe, so I certainly will not be the one to put that pressure on Marco Silva. It is a team that can clearly win, because in the past Portuguese sides have already shown that they can go far, just like us. Obviously I look at my team, I see other strong English sides, I do not know how our season will go, but I also see us as having a certain responsibility to go far in the Europa League. Consequently, that is my answer: they are capable of winning, they have the coach and the players to do it, and they can make this rotation in the league. I believe they should not have this burden, because Portuguese clubs already do a great deal, sometimes with much less than others. I miss Portugal, yes, but now I am here and I think I will stay here for several years. I can say that Milan is my second home."
On the players who have been criticised
After the match against Lazio you said you are not crazy. So have you understood the difference between the undisputed starters and the other players?
"Every coach has a general idea of what his team's first-choice XI can be. But this is where the issue comes in. From my experience, and it happened twice, the first as a player when we reached the point of competing for the league title, the Europa League and the cups, the second a little less so, it is impossible to think you can win competitions relying only on 11 or 14 players. So I find it difficult to say we have a typical XI. The idea is not to have a fixed XI, but a clear identity in which all the players can play without the team losing too much quality. Clearly, I have an idea of which players I want in certain matches, but things change quickly. If you think about it for a moment and are honest in your assessments: who would ever have said that Musah would be the starter and Luka Modric the problem? No one. The situation has changed because the last matches have shown this. In modern football, the concept of a first-choice XI is hard to grasp, because I really believe you need a whole group, a whole squad to win trophies. Naturally, for certain fixtures I am beginning to understand what type of player I need and what line-up to put out. I have a clearer idea of the squad, but the dynamics change during the year, and it is good that it is like that."
Do you have a minimum objective?
"At big clubs, and AC Milan are a huge club, there is no minimum objective. Whatever the result, if you do not win, you will be here criticising the team, saying it is too little. That is my experience. I experienced it even in Portugal: when you do not reach the final or do not win, it is a failure. And everyone in Portugal says Benfica must win the Europa League, so it is normal. There is no minimum objective: our aim is to win the next match and to win in general. Either you win or you do not win. If we do not win, it is obvious that for everyone it will be considered too little. So I do not want to be the coach who sets the quarter-finals or the semi-finals as the target. That does not matter. What matters is that we have only one objective, and it is to win. Anything less than that, we already know, will bring criticism, because this is the price you pay for coaching AC Milan. It is not so much an economic issue, given that the Europa League has nothing to do with the Champions League, but about our pride and the way we are. So I will not set any minimum objective: we know it is difficult, but the aim is to win the next game to move closer to the trophy. Thinking match by match, we will be closer to winning the competition."
Is there a chance of having greater balance?
"In the way we press, in playing higher up. Obviously we still have wide swings between playing very well and struggling a little with the ball, but we have always maintained greater possession. I think we are still a little too focused on the build-up phase, while we are lacking in the final third. We still have some difficulties and that is why Goncalo is struggling more: we do not have many touches inside the penalty area and the runs into the opposition's final third are still not frequent enough to guarantee a high level of performance as a team. Clearly we have signed players who, after analysing them, have the physical profile and playing style we want, not only for the present but also for the future. They are still young and we know we will give continuity to the project. Speaking about Benfica, I think their great strength lies in a very clear idea: you can clearly see what they want to do. They know how to vary because they usually play with a winger like Rafa on the right side, but if they use Lukebakio the game changes completely. Pavlidis is doing an excellent job and is very dangerous near the area. They are very sure of themselves. They build with a back three with the left-back, with Dal. They rotate a lot: Barreiro was incredible, but Aursnes could play, given that the newspapers and you journalists usually get it right. The presence of Pavlidis or Duran changes the match completely: one attacks the space more, the other offers more link-up play. Palhinha will play: he will play this one and the next match, and he is a very strong player on set-pieces and in pressing, we know that. Benfica are therefore a side led by an excellent coach, with very good individuals and made up of players used to pressure and to winning, a factor that transforms teams. I feel they are very confident, but we are ready to face them. I know Marco Silva well and I know the Benfica squad well. I know we have enormous pressure, but I also know that Benfica have equal pressure to win every match. That is why I think it will be a good challenge and that we will enjoy it."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting