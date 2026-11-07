Amorim was scathing after the match against Ferencvaros, first in the dressing room and then in interviews with various TV channels. The Portuguese manager called the team's attitude on the pitch against the Hungarian side simply unacceptable, saying it had effectively compromised their Europa League campaign.
Milan, Amorim gives Cisse a dressing-down after the disappointing defeat against Ferenncvaros: the striker had been substituted at half-time
A telling-off
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim was unhappy with the team's collective attitude and with certain individuals. Alphadjo Cisse, a key figure in the opening stages of the season and fresh from his first Italy call-up, stood out only for his booking. Amorim took him off at half-time, despite Cisse having played just a handful of minutes in the derby. The Italy international is barely 20, and Amorim had already gently warned him not to get carried away by his flying start in an AC Milan shirt. Thursday's substitution after 45 minutes said more than the Portuguese manager's post-match words. Bartesaghi, Terracciano, Jashari and Musah are in the same boat as Cisse.
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