Milan, Amorim does not want to speak English: four requests for Tomori, Loftus-Cheek on the way out but there is a problem

Gila's arrival from Lazio for €30 million has pushed Tomori down and he now sits at the bottom of Amorim's pecking order. The English defender travelled with the squad to Glasgow for the friendly against Celtic, but has kept his phone close as he waits for meaningful developments from his agents. The former Chelsea man is admired by Coventry, Hull, West Ham and Newcastle and is waiting for the right offer, both financially and in terms of the project, to say goodbye to AC Milan: he wants a change after years in which he gave everything for the Rossoneri.