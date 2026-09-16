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Grafica Amorim Milan 2026Calciomercato

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Milan, Amorim calls the club: he does not have the right players to play his football

AC Milan

Amorim’s statements both before and after the match are causing debate: the Portuguese manager is asking for greater quality to play his football

The warning signs were there before kick-off when Ruben Amorim gave Sky a blunt and precise assessment, with nothing held back: "At United and at AC Milan I find two great clubs and great pressure, where people think I can solve everything in a short time. This team are different, they are used to playing with a back three, the defenders are quick. I do not have the perfect characteristics because it is impossible to arrive at a new club and have everything already in place, I know time will be needed, and I also know the pressure is so high that you do not have time. But I prefer to do this kind of job because it means a lot to me: if I have to fail, it is better that I fail on a grand scale. I want to help this club, I do not know whether I will have the necessary time, but the players listen to me a lot in training and that gives me hope that solutions can be found.”


Those solutions never came on the pitch. The alarm bells that rang against Juventus and Lazio gave way to the first heavy defeat of the season. Marco Silva named a Benfica side full of reserves and still watched them cut through Milan with ease, while the Rossoneri offered almost no resistance. The 0-2 scoreline actually flattered the Portuguese side.

  • Problems in the build-up phase

    "This conversation concerns my ideas: sometimes we create more problems for ourselves when we have the ball than when the opposition have it. We are trying to create automatisms, but we are not creating." Speaking to Sky after the match, Amorim picked out the issues behind the defeat to Benfica and pointed to the lack of quality in the build-up phase as one of the clearest problems. The Portuguese coach wanted Inacio precisely because he has greater technical quality than the players currently in the defensive unit, with only Gila excluded.


    What really concerns the Portuguese coach, though, is the lack of quality in attacking midfield, in the decisive play, in the final pass. Few of the attacking players currently in the squad know how to move in the half-spaces as he would like, and Hutchinson, who arrived in the final days of the transfer window, looks more like a stopgap to fill the gap than a first choice.

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  • What is expected in January

    Talks with Sporting Lisbon over Inacio went right to the final day of the transfer window and will resume in January: the former Manchester United man wants to coach his protégé again. Ramos's struggles, along with Camarda's limited minutes, make the arrival of another striker in January a necessity: it is no coincidence that AC Milan are still in talks with Real Madrid as they try to get the green light for Endrick's transfer (with the formula still to be defined). They will also look for a No 10 with flair and the ability to play between the lines, a need they underestimated in the summer.


    Much now depends on how Cardinale views both Amorim's comments and his requests. The post-match remarks at San Siro have raised fresh doubts over the understanding between the manager and the integrated team the Rossoneri's number one wanted in charge of squad building.

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